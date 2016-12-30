Dec 30 Assurant Inc

* Assurant says as of Dec. 30, 2016, now expects to record about $66 million pre-tax of reportable Q4 2016 catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, or $43 million after-tax

* Assurant Inc says agreements resolve outstanding regulatory matters related to lender-placed insurance within scope of examinations

* Assurant says once agreements take effect, co will pay approximately $85 million to participating jurisdictions for examination, compliance, monitoring costs

* Assurant says reached settlement agreements related to lender-placed market conduct examinations

* Assurant says in accordance with multistate market conduct examination settlement, will re-file lender-placed insurance rates at least once every 4 yrs

* Assurant says payment of about $85 million to jurisdictions for examination expected to result in about $30 million pre-tax charge, or $20 million after-tax, in Q4 2016