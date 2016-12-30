BRIEF-Marlin Business Services Corp board authorizes $10 mln stock repurchase program
* Marlin Business Services Corp board of directors authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program
Dec 30 ParkerVision Inc :
* ParkerVision -entered market issuance sales agreement with FBR Capital Markets & Co.
* ParkerVision -at market issuance sales agreement for sale of common stock, par value $0.01/share, having aggregate offering price of up to $10 million through FBR Source text (bit.ly/2impDtC) Further company coverage:
* Euroseas Ltd. Announces acquisition of container feeder vessel