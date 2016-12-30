BRIEF-TSR Inc to remain independent
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
Dec 30 (Reuters) -
* United Guaranty Corp files to withdraw IPO plans - SEC filing
* United Guaranty Corp - Withdrawal on grounds that selling stockholder entered into private transaction to sell to Arch Capital Group Ltd. 100% of co's common stock
* United Guaranty Corp had filed for IPO of up to $100 million in March 2016Source text: (bit.ly/2hCYPbx)
* Clarke Inc - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to purchase up to 742,243 common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: