Dec 30 (Reuters) -

* United Guaranty Corp files to withdraw IPO plans - SEC filing

* United Guaranty Corp - Withdrawal on grounds that selling stockholder entered into private transaction to sell to Arch Capital Group Ltd. 100% of co's common stock

* United Guaranty Corp had filed for IPO of up to $100 million in March 2016