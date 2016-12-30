BRIEF-Marlin Business Services Corp board authorizes $10 mln stock repurchase program
* Marlin Business Services Corp board of directors authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program
Dec 30 CSI Compressco LP
* CSI Compressco LP - on December 28, Tetra compensation committee determined salary reductions, which cover named executive officers, should be extended to March 31, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2hxRDs7) Further company coverage:
* Marlin Business Services Corp board of directors authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program
* Euroseas Ltd. Announces acquisition of container feeder vessel