Dec 30 Dataram Corp

* Dataram Corp files preliminary proxy statement for special meeting of co's shareholders - SEC filing

* Dataram Corp proxy includes prospectus for issuance of up to 45.9 million shares of co's common stock, including shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of Series C preferred stock

* Dataram Corp says issuance of the shares of its common stock pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement with U.S. Gold Corp Source text: (bit.ly/2igPTro) Further company coverage: