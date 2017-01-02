BRIEF-India's Winsome Breweries March-qtr profit more than doubles
* March quarter net profit 14.5 million rupees versus profit6.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 2 Bajaj Auto Ltd
* Says december total sales of 225,529 vehicles versus 289,003 vehicles last year
* Says december commercial vehicles sales of 22,217 vehicles versus 41,221 vehicles last year
* Says december motorcycles sales of 203,312 vehicles versus 247,782 vehicles last year Source text - (bit.ly/2inPkw1) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 8.8 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago