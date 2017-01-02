BRIEF-SpaceX confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission
Jan 2 Livechat Software SA :
* Number of clients using the paid version of Livechat at 18,070 as of Jan. 1 versus 13,493 year on year
* Says generated sales of $147,459 in q3 f2017, down 60% from $365,749 in q3 fiscal 2016