BRIEF-SpaceX confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon:
Jan 2 Yu Tak International Holdings Ltd :
* Placing agreement was terminated on 31 December 2016
* Reference is made to placing of up to 237.7 million new shares in company under general mandate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon:
* Says generated sales of $147,459 in q3 f2017, down 60% from $365,749 in q3 fiscal 2016