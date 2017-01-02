Jan 2 Basware Oyj :

* Says costs booked in 2016 related to personnel reductions being part of productivity programme will amount to roughly 5 million euros ($5.2 million)

* Says targeted annual savings related to personnel of about 7 million to 8 million euros starting from 2018 are unchanged

