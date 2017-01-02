US STOCKS-Wall St dips as energy, financials weaken
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Jan 2 Hero Motocorp Ltd
* Sold 330,202 two-wheelers in December 2016 compared with 499,665 year ago
* Sold record 6,762,980 two-wheelers in 2016, 4.3 percent up from 2015
* Says Gurgaon, Neemrana and Haridwar plants were closed Dec 26-31 for annual maintenanceFurther company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.05 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Update to early afternoon)