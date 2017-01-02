Jan 2 Hero Motocorp Ltd

* Sold 330,202 two-wheelers in December 2016 compared with 499,665 year ago

* Sold record 6,762,980 two-wheelers in 2016, 4.3 percent up from 2015

* Says Gurgaon, Neemrana and Haridwar plants were closed Dec 26-31 for annual maintenanceFurther company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)