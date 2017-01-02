US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips with energy, banks
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
Jan 2 Larsen & Toubro Ltd
* Says co has bagged another smart city project by being identified as implementation partner to convert Pune into a smart city
* Says project includes a revenue monetization model
* Says project intends to set up SCOC to integrate all operations on a single platform
* Scope of work includes enabling wi-fi at around 200 strategic locations across Pune, establishing emergency call boxes and public address systems
* Scope of work includes setting up environmental sensors, variable messaging displays, network connectivity, video analytics integration Source text: bit.ly/2i13Pmu Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)