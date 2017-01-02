US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips with energy, banks
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
Jan 2 Natco Pharma Ltd
* Natco Pharma Ltd says Natco launches Velpanat in Nepal
* Natco Pharma Ltd says Epclusa is used for the treatment of patients with HCV Genotype 2 and 3 Source text - (bit.ly/2hIPKwp) Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)