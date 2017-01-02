Jan 2 Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd

* Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd says share purchase agreement / shareholders agreement for acquisition of equity shares GCorp Township

* Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd says consideration in form of cash

* Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd says acquisition being made at face value of INR 10 per share worth 10.5 million rupees

* Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd says completion of acquisition within a month of agreement