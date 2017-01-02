BRIEF-India's Winsome Breweries March-qtr profit more than doubles
* March quarter net profit 14.5 million rupees versus profit6.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 2 India's Ashok Leyland Ltd :
* Says December total sales of 10,731 vehicles versus 12,154 vehicles last year
* Says December LCV sales of 1,949 vehicles versus 2,451 vehicles last year
* Says December M&HCV sales of 8,782 vehicles versus 9,703 vehicles last year Source text: bit.ly/2iVo4SD Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 14.5 million rupees versus profit6.1 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 8.8 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago