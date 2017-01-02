Jan 2 India's Ashok Leyland Ltd :

* Says December total sales of 10,731 vehicles versus 12,154 vehicles last year

* Says December LCV sales of 1,949 vehicles versus 2,451 vehicles last year

* Says December M&HCV sales of 8,782 vehicles versus 9,703 vehicles last year Source text: bit.ly/2iVo4SD Further company coverage: