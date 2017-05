Jan 2 Escorts Ltd :

* Says Escorts Ltd agri machinery segment in December 2016 sold 3,187 tractors against 2,751 tractors in December 2015

* Says domestic tractor sales for the month of December 2016 up by 11.6 percent at 3,043 tractors

* Says export for the month of December 2016 at 144 tractors against 24 tractors in December 2015