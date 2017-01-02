Jan 2 Larsen & Toubro Ltd

* Larsen & Toubro Ltd says L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering led consortium secures two more awards from Saudi Aramco

* Larsen & Toubro Ltd says contract awarded to supply, install 4 wellhead decks in Safaniya field

* Larsen & Toubro Ltd says another award to upgrade on 17 platforms in offshore fields in Arabian Sea