US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips with energy, banks
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
Jan 2 Istreet Network Ltd :
* says Mangal Keshav Capital cuts stake in co by 2.11 percent to 5.52 percent Source text: (bit.ly/2hJIyjj) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)