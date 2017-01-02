BRIEF-Discovery Equity Partners reports 5.6 pct stake in Planet Payment
* Discovery Equity Partners L.P. Reports 5.6 percent stake in Planet Payment Inc as of may 17 - sec filing
Jan 2 Compagnie Financière Martin Maurel :
* Compagnie Financière Martin Maurel completes merger with Rothschild & Co
* The merger will create one of France's leading independent private banks
WELLINGTON, May 31 The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Wednesday that house prices remain elevated relative to income and any resurgence would be a worry.