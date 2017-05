Jan 2 Icade SA :

* New lease for 8,900 square meters in the Crystal Park building in Neuilly-sur-Seine

* Disposal of non-core business parks for a total of 286 million euros ($299.36 million), in line with Icade's strategic plan

* Disposal of two mature office buildings for a total of 263 million euros

* Acquisition of three office assets in Paris, in Issy-les-Moulineaux and in Nanterre for a total of 542 million euros