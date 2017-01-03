BRIEF-Xactly to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for about $564 mln
* Xactly enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by vista equity partners
Jan 3 Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd
* Second zhongkui report has made further allegations which are groundless and contains various misrepresentations, false allegations of group
* Determined not to publicly disclose any detailed information in order to avoid any impact of such disclosure on said litigation
* Noted that, subsequent to co's clarification announcement, zhongkui research released a second report on co on 30 dec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* STOFA AND TELESTE TO AGREE ON DELIVERY OF NETWORK PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FOR STOFA’S DOCSIS 3.1 NETWORK UPGRADE