Jan 3 Philweb Corp

* Sold its investment in Acentic GMBH to Niantic Holding GMBH for US$750,000

* Co has also collected the sum of 2 million euros from acentic, in full settlement of its loan receivables

* Says in total, the company will have cash proceeds of approximately 140 million pesos

* Proceeds will be utilized to cover its overhead while it awaits the reissuance of its license from pagcor