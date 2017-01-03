BRIEF-India's Supreme Tex Mart March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 166.2 million rupees versus loss 1.32 billion rupees year ago
Jan 3 Philweb Corp
* Sold its investment in Acentic GMBH to Niantic Holding GMBH for US$750,000
* Co has also collected the sum of 2 million euros from acentic, in full settlement of its loan receivables
* Says in total, the company will have cash proceeds of approximately 140 million pesos
* Proceeds will be utilized to cover its overhead while it awaits the reissuance of its license from pagcor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says N Chandrasekaran appointed CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r75vSh) Further company coverage: