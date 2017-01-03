BRIEF-China Eco-farming announces acquisition of entire issued share capital of Shunxin Holdings Ltd
* Announces acquisition of entire issued share capital of shunxin holdings limited
Jan 3 Medtecs International Corporation Ltd
* Philippines branch office of co and its unit have entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Top Honesty International
* Deal for aggregate consideration of us$2.20 million
* Net proceeds from proposed disposal amount to us$2.20 million after deducting professional fees and expenses relating to proposed disposal
* Sale of properties in Philippines by group
* Protagonist Therapeutics Inc says co will be responsible, at its own expense, for conduct of Phase 1 clinical trial for PTG-200 - SEC filing