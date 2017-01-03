BRIEF-India's Supreme Tex Mart March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 166.2 million rupees versus loss 1.32 billion rupees year ago
Jan 3 Advance Synergy Bhd
* Says fire incident occurred on 30 dec at holiday villa arosa located at Switzerland, a hotel owned by Posthotel Arosa Ag
* At this juncture, the board is unable to finalise the financial impact to ASB group
* Says the cause of the fire is still unclear Source text (bit.ly/2hLNFjj) Further company coverage:
* Says N Chandrasekaran appointed CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r75vSh) Further company coverage: