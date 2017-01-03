BRIEF-JCP Investment Management responds to ISS recommendation regarding upcoming Fiesta Restaurant Group annual meeting
* JCP Investment Management LLC says responds to iss recommendation regarding upcoming fiesta restaurant group annual meeting
Jan 3 Murray River Organics Ltd :
* Murray river organics ltd - notes level of investment market demand and pre-ipo support for shareholding in company
* Murray river organics ltd - "sales to China for fy17 (profroma) are forecast to be below 2% of total sales"
* Murray river organics - company does sell to markets outside of Australia; majority of its sales to markets outside australia are priced in australian dollars
* Murray river organics - Recent weakness in Australian dollar does not detrimentally impact profitability of sales co makes to markets outside of Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unit Claremont Co Ltd incorporated in Korea was placed under unit holders' voluntary dissolution and liquidation