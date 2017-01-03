BRIEF-Cosco India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 32.5 million rupees versus profit 9.4 million rupees year ago
Jan 3 San Miguel Corp :
* Confirms co has through units earmarked up to 75 billion pesos for the implementation of expansion of its manufacturing units
* Also clarifies that fixed rate retail bond offer of co shall have aggregate principal amount of up to 60 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 38.2 million rupees versus 19.5 million rupees year ago