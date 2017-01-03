BRIEF-India's Supreme Tex Mart March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 166.2 million rupees versus loss 1.32 billion rupees year ago
Jan 3 Wellard Ltd
* advises that anticipated december 31 banking covenant breaches have occurred
* working with finance providers to address issue by way of waiver or amendment of relevant financial covenants
* subdued trading conditions in h1 of fy2017 will result in loss, improving trading conditions expected to produce profit in h2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says N Chandrasekaran appointed CFO