BRIEF-Xactly to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for about $564 mln
* Xactly enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by vista equity partners
Jan 3 CSG Ltd
* Change of chief financial officer-csv.ax
* appointment of Gary Brown as chief financial officer
* neil lynch, present cfo, has resigned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Xactly enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by vista equity partners
* STOFA AND TELESTE TO AGREE ON DELIVERY OF NETWORK PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FOR STOFA’S DOCSIS 3.1 NETWORK UPGRADE