BRIEF-India's Supreme Tex Mart March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 166.2 million rupees versus loss 1.32 billion rupees year ago
Jan 3 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
* Entered into services framework agreement with AGH Group
* AGH Service Group will provide services and group will pay service fees
* Expects total service fees to be paid by group for 2 years ending March 31, 2017, 2018 will be not more than RMB15 million, RMB60 million respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says N Chandrasekaran appointed CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r75vSh) Further company coverage: