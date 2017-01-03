BRIEF-Joindre Capital Services says recommend dividend of 0.75 rupees per share
* Says recommend dividend of 0.75 rupees per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 3 Sejal Glass Ltd
* Says company paid total debt of Rs. 650 crores and in process of becoming debt free Source text: bit.ly/2isumMC Further company coverage:
* Says N Chandrasekaran appointed CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r75vSh) Further company coverage: