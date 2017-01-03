BRIEF-Lexaria's Ambarii entered into LOI with Naturally Splendid Enterprises
* Lexaria Bioscience - co's 50 percent owned JV unit Ambarii trade corporation has entered into a LOI with naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd
Jan 3 Vita Life Sciences Ltd :
* Reached formal agreement with Jointown Pharmaceuticals for sale and distribution of its certain products in China and Hong Kong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lexaria Bioscience - co's 50 percent owned JV unit Ambarii trade corporation has entered into a LOI with naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd
* March quarter net loss 5.4 million rupees versus loss 460.4 million rupees year ago