Jan 3 Housing and Urban Development Corp:

* Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited files for IPO

* Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited - initial public offering of 200.2 million equity shares of face value of INR 10 each

* Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited - co has received in-principle approvals from BSE and NSE for listing of the equity shares

* Housing and Urban Development Corp - IDBI Capital, ICICI Securities, Nomura and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers Source text: www.sbicaps.com/?dl_id=495