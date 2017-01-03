BRIEF-Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after minority interest EGP 469.4 million versus EGP 309.8 million year ago
Jan 3 Partners Group Holding AG :
* Provides debt financing to support take-private of ASX-listed global risk management services provider SAI Global
* Has invested AUD 160 million ($115.65 million)on behalf of its clients as sole second lien debt provider in public-to-private acquisition of risk management services company SAI Global Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3835 Australian dollars) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 consol net profit after minority interest EGP 469.4 million versus EGP 309.8 million year ago
SEOUL, May 30 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0741 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 30 *-41.7 -2.9 13.5 ^May 29 22.2 -106.9 51.5 May 26 123.1 85.1 -258.7 May 25