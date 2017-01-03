Jan 3 Juventus FC SpA :

* Says that the agreement with Genoa Cricket & Football Club SpA for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of player Rincon Hernandez Tomas Eduardo has been finalized

* Price of the acquisition is 8 million euros ($8.39 million)

* Purchase value may increase of 1 million euros on achieving given conditions in the course of the duration of the contract Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9539 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)