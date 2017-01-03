BRIEF-Cosco India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 32.5 million rupees versus profit 9.4 million rupees year ago
Jan 3 Deacons (East Africa) Plc :
* Says earnings for current financial year are expected to be lower by at least 25% than earnings reported for same period in 2015
* Says drop in profit was primarily occasioned by delayed openings of Adidas, Bossini and F&F stores at The Hub, Karen
* March quarter net profit 38.2 million rupees versus 19.5 million rupees year ago