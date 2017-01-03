BRIEF-India's Innovative Tech Pack March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 45.6 million rupees versus profit 1.3 million rupees year ago
Jan 3 Vindhya Telelinks Ltd
* Says approved issuance of bonds/NCDs/other debt securities aggregating upto INR 1.50 billion Source text: bit.ly/2itbk8S Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 587,000 rupees versus loss 5.2 million rupees year ago Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sh28pN) Further company coverage: