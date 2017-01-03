Jan 3 Tallink Grupp AS :

* In December 2016 transported 767,630 passengers, 7.8 percent increase compared to year ago

* In December 2016 number of cargo units up by 5.9 percent to 25,742 units

* In December number of passenger vehicles up by 2.2 percent to 87,155 units in same comparison

Source text: bit.ly/2ixVt6E

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)