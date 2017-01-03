BRIEF-Turbon Q1 net profit down at 0.3 million euros
* Q1 SALES OF EUR 25.4 MILLION WERE STILL AT ROUGHLY THE SAME LEVEL AS THE PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 25.9 MILLION), EBIT FELL TO EUR 0.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.7 MILLION)
Jan 3 NextGenTel Holding ASA :
* Telia Company has renewed and expanded cooperation with NextGenTel
* Duration of contract is until end of 2019 with an option to prolong
* Contract represents an annual revenue of 75 million Norwegian crowns ($8.67 million) for NextGenTel
* Deal with Youku to launch its new Teletubbies series in China