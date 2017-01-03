Jan 3 Raisio Oyj :

* Matti Rihko has resigned from his position as Raisio CEO on Jan. 3

* Has appointed Jarmo Puputti as interim CEO

* Puputti will also continue his duties as Raisioagro's Managing Director

* Will begin immediately search process for new CEO