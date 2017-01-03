BRIEF-Lexaria's Ambarii entered into LOI with Naturally Splendid Enterprises
* Lexaria Bioscience - co's 50 percent owned JV unit Ambarii trade corporation has entered into a LOI with naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd
Jan 3 Raisio Oyj :
* Matti Rihko has resigned from his position as Raisio CEO on Jan. 3
* Has appointed Jarmo Puputti as interim CEO
* Puputti will also continue his duties as Raisioagro's Managing Director
* Will begin immediately search process for new CEO
* March quarter net loss 5.4 million rupees versus loss 460.4 million rupees year ago