BRIEF-Joindre Capital Services says recommend dividend of 0.75 rupees per share
* Says recommend dividend of 0.75 rupees per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 3 MEP Infrastructure Development Ltd
* MEP Infrastructure Development Ltd says got LOA from NHAI saying co engaged as contractor for collection of user fee for Brijghat Fee Plaza
* MEP Infrastructure Development Ltd says contract for 1 year, amount for project is INR 600.3 million Source text - (bit.ly/2hJbUeI) Further company coverage:
* Says recommend dividend of 0.75 rupees per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says N Chandrasekaran appointed CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r75vSh) Further company coverage: