Jan 3 P/F Bakkafrost

* Harvest volumes in q4 2016 were in total 12,900 tonnes (Farming North 4,000 tonnes, Farming West 8,900 tonnes)

* Feed sales in q4 2016 were 25,000 tonnes. Havsbrun sourced 34,700 tonnes of raw materials in q4 2016

* Full q4 2016 report will be released on Feb. 27 at 06.00 cet