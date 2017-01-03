BRIEF-India's TGB Banquets and Hotels March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 98 million rupees versus loss 191.4 million rupees year ago
Jan 3 Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd
* Says considered and approved appointment of Sanjay Kumar Lilha as chief executive officer Source text: [Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on January 03, 2017 (which commenced at 11.00 AM and concluded at 12:00 PM) has considered and approved appointment of Mr. Sanjay Kumar Lilha as Chief Executive Officer of the Company] Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 98 million rupees versus loss 191.4 million rupees year ago
* March quarter profit 32.5 million rupees versus profit 9.4 million rupees year ago