Jan 3 Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd

* Says considered and approved appointment of Sanjay Kumar Lilha as chief executive officer Source text: [Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on January 03, 2017 (which commenced at 11.00 AM and concluded at 12:00 PM) has considered and approved appointment of Mr. Sanjay Kumar Lilha as Chief Executive Officer of the Company] Further company coverage: