Jan 3 London Stock Exchange Group Plc
* Proposed sale of LCH SA to Euronext NV
* Have received an irrevocable all-cash offer from Euronext
NV ("Euronext") to purchase LCH SA, LCH Group's french-regulated
operating subsidiary
* London Stock Exchange Group Plc ("LSEG") and LCH Group
Limited ("LCH Group") announce today that they have received an
irrevocable all-cash offer from Euronext N.V. ("Euronext") to
purchase LCH SA
* LCH SA has commenced a period of consultation with its
works council during which LSEG and LCH Group have granted
exclusivity to Euronext.
* LSEG will use any proceeds it receives for general
corporate purposes.
* Have been agreed with Euronext offering an all-cash
consideration of 510 million euro to be adjusted for surplus
regulatory capital movement between 30 June 2016 and completion
of transaction
* Euronext has received support in favour of transaction
from reference shareholders comprising 33.36 pct of Euronext
share capital
* It would also be conditional on successful closing of
merger.
* Following proposed transaction LSEG will continue to hold
its other existing clearing assets
