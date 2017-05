BRIEF-EFG Hermes says DF EFG3 Ltd buys 1.5 mln shares of co at EGP 25.4998 per share

* DF EFG3 Limited buys 1.5 million shares of co for EGP 37.8 million, DF EFG3 Limited raises stake in co to 12.05 percent from 11.81 percent