BRIEF-Protagonist Therapeutics says will be responsible for conduct of Phase 1 clinical trial for PTG-200
* Protagonist Therapeutics Inc says co will be responsible, at its own expense, for conduct of Phase 1 clinical trial for PTG-200 - SEC filing
(Corrects brief to add 'euros' in the headline.)
Jan 3 Crossject SA :
* Receives 567,000 euros ($593,252.10) for a program dedicated to emergency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9557 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Protagonist Therapeutics Inc says co will be responsible, at its own expense, for conduct of Phase 1 clinical trial for PTG-200 - SEC filing
* Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc