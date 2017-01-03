Jan 3 Aurionpro Solutions Ltd

* Aurionpro Solutions Ltd says co-founder, Amit Sheth, who has been serving as managing director and co-chairman of the company, is stepping down as MD

* Aurionpro Solutions Ltd - Amit Sheth, will continue as co-chairman, and non-executive director on the board Source text - (bit.ly/2hK1oU8) Further company coverage: