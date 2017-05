Jan 3 Publity AG :

* As part of an asset management agreement, supported the sale of the 22,500-square-meter building complex "Am Boulevard" in Bielefeld to DVI Deutsche Vermögens- und Immobilienverwaltungs GmbH

* Purchase price was not disclosed

* Acquired the mixed-use commercial property as part of a joint venture agreement with an institutional investor in June 2015