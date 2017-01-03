BRIEF-Lexaria's Ambarii entered into LOI with Naturally Splendid Enterprises
* Lexaria Bioscience - co's 50 percent owned JV unit Ambarii trade corporation has entered into a LOI with naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd
Jan 3 DCH Holdings
* Lai Ni Hium, an executive director and deputy chief executive officer, will be appointed as chief executive officer
* Yip Moon Tong will retire as executive director and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lexaria Bioscience - co's 50 percent owned JV unit Ambarii trade corporation has entered into a LOI with naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd
* March quarter net loss 5.4 million rupees versus loss 460.4 million rupees year ago