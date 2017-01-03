Jan 3 Bharti Airtel Ltd

* Says offers free data for 12 months to customers who switch to Airtel 4G

* Says offer is open only till February 28, 2017

* Says offer will be available to customer across India starting tomorrow and will close on February 28, 2017

* Shares down 3 percent in afternoon trade Source text: [Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's largest telecommunications services provider, today announced a special offer under which, it will offer free data for 12 months, worth up to Rs 9000, to customers who switch to Airtel 4G. With this, customers can now experience India's fastest 4G network at great prices] Further company coverage: