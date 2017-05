Jan 3 Deutsche Grundstuecksauktionen AG :

* In 2016 a total of 1,888 properties were sold for 100,277,460 euros ($104.38 million), a decrease of approx. 4.5% compared to the previous year (105,061,464 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9607 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)