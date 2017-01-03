Jan 3 Moody's:

* Global oil and gas industry to see continued tepid prices, belt-tightening in 2017

* "Oil prices likely will remain volatile and range-bound in the coming year"

* Oil and gas industry will see increased merger & acquisition activity in both the North American E&P and midstream sectors in 2017

* Under Trump administration, U.S. energy policy likely to prioritize domestic oil, coal production, reduce federal regulatory burdens

* Though funding risk has declined somewhat for Latin America's national oil companies, it will "remain an issue for years to come" Source text - (bit.ly/2itYBm2)