BRIEF-Fitch says U.S. dollar "will almost certainly remain world's most important reserve currency for foreseeable future"
Jan 3 Moody's:
* Global oil and gas industry to see continued tepid prices, belt-tightening in 2017
* "Oil prices likely will remain volatile and range-bound in the coming year"
* Oil and gas industry will see increased merger & acquisition activity in both the North American E&P and midstream sectors in 2017
* Under Trump administration, U.S. energy policy likely to prioritize domestic oil, coal production, reduce federal regulatory burdens
* Though funding risk has declined somewhat for Latin America's national oil companies, it will "remain an issue for years to come" Source text - (bit.ly/2itYBm2)
